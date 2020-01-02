A Paducah man was arrested after driving his car into a house in McCracken County.

Paducah police reports said 38 year old Brandon Matthews was taken into custody, after his vehicle ran through a stop sign and crashed into the house on Mayfield Road.

Police reports said officers responded to the scene and found Matthews exiting the drivers door of his Ford Focus, which was partially inside the unoccupied home.

Reports said Matthews told officers the crash occurred because his brakes failed.

After failing several sobriety tests, he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.