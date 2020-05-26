An arrest on multiple charges was made Monday afternoon, following an eight hour standoff in Paducah.

Police reports said Paducah police convinced a peaceful surrender for 44 year old Wade Shannon Alexander, who held officers from 7:30 until 5:30.

The standoff on Buckner Lane began when Alexander called his sister to the home, then pointed a shotgun at her, her boyfriend, himself and police.

Reports said the sister was able to leave the home after two hours, with multiple police units called to the scene.

Paducah police used their Crisis Negotiation Team, a bullhorn and bomb robot to no avail, with the SWAT Team able to remove Alexander without incident.

He was charged with kidnapping, first degree wanton endangerment and third degree terroristic threatening.