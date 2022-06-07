Arrest Made After Grandmother Robbed and Struck With Tire Iron

Two people have been arrested after assaulting and stealing money from a grandmother.

Paducah police reports said officers were called to an area of North 6th Street, where a woman had collapsed in a yard.

At the scene, the victim said her granddaughter, 28 year old Linzee Mills had struck her in the head with a tire iron, and took more than $1,200 in cash following an argument.

The victim said she attempted to get the money back from Mills, but her boyfriend, 31 year old Cardell Copeland, pushed her away as they fled the scene.

The grandmother was transported to a Paducah hospital for treatment of a head injury, with Ms. Mills and Copeland later arrested at a home on College Avenue.

Ms. Mills was charged with first degree robbery and second degree assault, while Copeland was charged with complicity to first degree robbery.