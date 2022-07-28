Arrest Made After Large Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Middle Tennessee

A large amount of dangerous fentanyl-laced pills were seized in a Middle Tennessee arrest.

An investigation by drug agents and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Middle Tennessee High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force, and the Murfreesboro Police Department, resulted in the seizure of approximately 15-thousand fentanyl-laced pills.

In June, officers received information about an individual involved in a drug trafficking organization that was supplying fake Roxicodone pills for distribution.

During the course of the investigation, agents and detectives identified 22 year old Angel Troche as the individual in possession of the fentanyl-laced pills.

On Tuesday, Troche was found to be in possession of the pills, and was arrested by Murfreesboro Police.

He was charged with possession of fentanyl over 300 grams and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $150,000 dollar bond.