Arrest Made After Marijuana Plants and Guns Found in Residence

A Union City woman was arrested and charged after marijuana plants and guns were found in a residence.

Police reports said officers responded to 324 Sterling Court for a residential fire.

At the scene, officers learned that two marijuana plants were being grown in a bedroom.

Reports said 42 year old Jennifer Faye Hill returned to the residence, and admitted to owning the plants.

Police were then given consent to search the bedroom, where three handguns and multiple boxes of ammunition was located.

A 20-gauge shotgun was also found under the bed.

Ms. Hill was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Police seized the plants, a glow light and firearms for evidence.