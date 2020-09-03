An arrest has been made following an assault with a hammer in Paducah.

Paducah police reports said a 21-year old Mayfield woman was visiting a friend, when 24 year old Henry Lee Dixon, of Owensboro, showed up to discuss their recent break-up.

The victim said Dixon then pulled a hammer from a backpack, and began to hit her in the head.

During the assault, reports said the victim fell down a flight of stairs, with Dixon fleeing the scene to his vehicle.

Paducah detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, which was entered into the National Crime Information Computer.

Police reports said Dixon was taken into custody by deputies with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second degree domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

The victim was taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.