An attempted traffic stop by a Fulton police officer resulted in a pursuit that included a handgun and damaged patrol car.

Police reports said Sgt. Travis Bogue attempted to make the stop of a pick-up truck on Kentucky Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, when the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, operated by 41 year old Chad Bradley of Wingo, traveled down KY-307 and became stuck in a field in Hickman County.

During the pursuit, reports said Bradley brandished a firearm out of the window of his vehicle, and also rammed Sgt. Bogue’s patrol vehicle.

When taken into custody, 16-grams of methamphetamine and over $1,000 dollars in cash was located in Bradley’s possession and vehicle.

He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, wanton endangerment, and third degree assault on a police officer.

Bradley was placed in the Fulton County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

