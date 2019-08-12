A Graves County man was arrested Saturday evening after firing shots in the Pilot Oak community.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies were called at 8:30, after the shots began near a family with four small children playing in their yard.

Reports said the family members fell to the ground in an effort to avoid being struck, then ran into their home and called 911.

Deputies then responded to a nearby residence and made contact with 31-year-old Javier Garcia.

The report said Garcia admitted to drinking alcohol and shooting several rounds, using both a rifle and pistol.

Garcia said he had been upset with the neighbor earlier, but shot the guns in a safe direction and not out of anger.

He was arrested and charged with six counts of wanton endangerment and his weapons were confiscated.