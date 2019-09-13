A Carlisle County man was arrested and charged following the discovery of a child in the roadway.

Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert said Emergency Management officials located the two-year old child on Highway 51 in Bardwell.

Reports said the child had a soiled diaper, was overheated, and had injuries from briars to his feet.

Investigations showed the child’s mother was performing volunteer work at the Senior Center, and 27 year old Derreck Ramsdell, of Bardwell, was in charge of his well being.

Police learned that Ramsdell had fallen asleep in the home, with four other children aged one to four also in his care.

The Sheriff’s report said the home also had several safety issues, including a dead rodent in the floor by the front door.

Ramdsell was charged with felony first degree wanton endangerment, with additional charges expected.