The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of an individual for employee theft.

In August, 2019, a portable building business reported an employee had allegedly been stealing from them for approximately one year.

The company provided records and multiple documents and evidence which alleged the theft of over $30,000.

Following a short investigation, interviewed 30 year old Jared Brewer, of Murray, who admitted to keeping sales money instead of passing the money on to the company.

Brewer was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, but less than $1-million dollars.