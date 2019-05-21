An Obion County man was arrested in Union City on charges of having a stolen four-wheeler.

Police reports said officers arrived at 513 North Third Street, where they observed a male and female running from the scene in an alley.

Reports said 28 year old Crystal Oliver, of Union City, and 41 year old Steven Don Wisdom, of Troy, were quickly captured, with Ms. Oliver taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

Wisdom was brought back to the North Third Street residence, where he was questioned about a Honda Rancher four-wheeler in the back yard.

After Wisdom said he purchased the four wheeler from a person he knew only as Josh, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and confirmed the ATV as stolen.

Officers also inspected several items strapped to the four wheeler, that included a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson that Wisdom claimed was his.

Police reports said Wisdom was then taken to the Obion County Jail on charges of theft over $1,000 and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.