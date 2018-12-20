A McCracken County man was arrested after stealing from his neighbors garage.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to a residence in the Melber community, where the victim reported his generator missing.

Video surveillance of the property was viewed, which showed 47 year old William Mathis prying the door to the garage, and removing the generator.

The report said deputies then contacted Mathis at the nearby residence, and recovered the generator, which was valued at $500.

Mathis was taken into custody on felony third degree burglary charges, along with resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant in Livingston County.

