A joint effort of law enforcement officials from Union City, Carroll County and McCracken County, has resulted in the solving of two armed robberies.

Union City police reports said with the assistance of Crime Stoppers tips, investigators were able to gain information on two individuals involved in the April 14th robbery of Pocket’s Shell, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

28 year old Keith Milton Patterson, and 42 year old Stephen Joshua Rogers, both of Carroll County, were determined to be responsible for the crime.

With the assistance of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Union City investigator Stan Haskins located Rogers at his residence, and a confession was given to his involvement in the Pocket’s robbery, along with an armed robbery of a Huck’s convenience store in McCracken County.

Reports said investigator Haskins spoke by phone with Patterson concerning a surrender, but he failed to turn himself in and is now wanted on warrants for aggravated robbery, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Rogers was taken into custody on charges of aggravated robbery, and was being held in the Obion County Jail.