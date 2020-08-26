Union City police have made an arrest following the break-in and vandalism of a North Clover Street convenience store.

Police reports said officers were called to an alarm at Kwick-Mart just before 11:00 on Tuesday night.

At the scene, officers discovered a brick had shattered the glass to a front door.

When reviewing store video with the manager, police saw a black male throw the brick at the building, then enter to take two 12-packs of beer valued at over $25.

Following the burglary, a Union City officer spotted an individual near East Gate, who was wearing the same clothes of the person caught on video at the crime site.

44 year old Pedro Thompson, of Gibbs Street, was detained and questioned about the burglary.

Thompson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, public intoxication, burglary and vandalism.

Reports said damage to the Kwick-Mart door was listed at approximately $500.