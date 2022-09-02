Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday

An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel.

Post 1 reports said Riley was located in Carbondale, and arrested by Illinois State Police.

He was being held in Illinois, pending extradition back to Kentucky to face charges of second degree robbery.