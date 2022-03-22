Arrest Made in Connection With Stolen Vehicle and Multiple Burglaries in Obion County

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two people in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s reports said 18 year old Camron Ware, of Troy, along with a juvenile, were arrested by the Troy Police Department, with the assistance of Obion County deputies.

Reports said the vehicle was stolen in Troy, with the individuals evading officers attempting to make a traffic stop.

During an attempt to make a stop, reports said Ware and the juvenile jumped from the vehicle and attempted to elude of foot.

Both were quickly apprehended.

Obion County Investigators conducted a search of Ware’s home, with stolen items recovered from auto burglaries on Pleasant Valley Road, Ebenezer Road and Church Street in Rives.

Ware was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and felony evading.

He will appear Wednesday in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith for arraignment.