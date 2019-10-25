A Chester County man has been arrested in connection with the recent death of a woman in Finger.

TBI Public Information Officer for West Tennessee Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Jerry Ray Mullins was arrested Friday on one count of Second Degree Murder and was booked into the Chester County Jail.

Mullins in charged in the October 14th fatal shooting of 42-year-old Samantha Melendez, whose body was found in a home in the 4600 block of Old Friendship Road in Finger.

McAlister says during the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers identified Mullins as the individual responsible for Melendez’s death.