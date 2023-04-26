Arrest made in fatal shooting in Martin

A Martin man is charged with murder in the shooting death of another man Saturday afternoon on North Lindell Street.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 44-year-old Okie Woolridge was arrested Tuesday night for Second Degree Murder in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Terry Wilson, Jr.

Around 5:20 Saturday afternoon, Martin Police were called to 406 North Lindell Street and found Wilson dead at the scene.

Woolridge will be arraigned Thursday at 1:00 in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.