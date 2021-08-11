Arrest Made in Fraud of Over Half-a-Million Dollars in Obion County

A major fraud arrest has been made in Union City, involving over a half-a-million dollars and two people from New York.

Union City police reports said 40 year old Royan Smith and 52 year old Leonard Mack were taken into custody Saturday, following a police sting on a business parking lot.

An investigation revealed the two suspects were involved in an ongoing conspiracy, defrauding an Obion County resident out of over $500,000 in cash over the past ten years.

Police reports said on Saturday, the suspects met the Obion County victim at Walmart, where they arrived to pick up a large amount of cash.

Once the money was exchanged, investigating officer Stan Haskins took the men into custody on charges of conspiracy to commit theft over $250,000.

Police reports said the fraud began ten years ago, when the Obion County resident was convinced, they had won a lottery with a cash prize of $50-million dollars.

Over the years, reports the fraudsters continually asked for money to be sent with the guise of the money being used to pay taxes on the winnings.

Those winnings were never paid.

Mack and Smith were arraigned in Obion County General Sessions Court on Tuesday, with Judge Jimmy Smith issuing no bond, and a court date of August 17th.