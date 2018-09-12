A Union City man was arrested after stealing merchandise from a sporting goods store.

Union City police reports said officers were called to Hibbetts Sports, on West Reelfoot Avenue, after a black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt ran from the business with several items.

Reports said an Obion County deputy spotted a person matching the description running through a soybean field behind McDonalds.

At the scene, officers searched the field and located 23 year old Roderick Wilson, of East Church Street, lying on the ground.

Police also recovered a bag containing the stolen items, which included a hooded jacket, shoes and pants valued at $280.

Wilson was charged with theft under $1,000 and evading arrest.

