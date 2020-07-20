Jackson police have made an arrest for a murder that occurred on July 10th.

Police reports said officers were investigating the death of Keisha Vaughn, who was killed in her home on Stratford Lane.

After an autopsy by the Medical Examiners Office in Nashville, the cause of death was ruled as homicide.

During the course of the investigation, reports said Ms. Vaughn’s brother, Debroskie Dilworth, was developed as a suspect.

During an interrogation, Dilworth admitted to strangling Ms.Vaughn during an altercation in her home.

He has been charged with first degree murder and is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.