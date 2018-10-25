A Union City man has been arrested and charged following a murder in South Fulton.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports said 34 year old Thomas Christopher Morton has been charged in the death of 43 year old Pedro Ernesto Arriaga, whose body was found this past weekend in his home on the Ken-Tenn Highway.

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, which included interviews and evidence gathered at the scene led to the arrest.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Morton and charged him with one count of criminal homicide, one count of especially aggravated robbery, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Morton is being held in the Obion County Jail without bond.

