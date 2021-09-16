Arrest Made in Shooting Death in Union City

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in Union City.

Union City police reports said 19 year old Julius Thompson, of Union City, turned himself in Wednesday, and has been charged with second degree murder.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 23 year old Tarius Lewis on Saturday night.

Reports said Lewis was found lying on a parking lot on Russell Street, just before 9:00, and later died from gunshot wounds at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Thompson will be arraigned in Obion County General Sessions Court on Friday at 1:00.