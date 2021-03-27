Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Murray State Student

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Murray State University student.

Post 1 reports said 22 year old Julius Sotomayor, of Dexter, was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Sotomayor’s arrest came after the investigation into the shooting of 21 year old Sarah Townsend, who is from Farmville, Virginia.

Ms. Townsend’s body was discovered Friday in a ditch in Calloway County.

Autopsy reports indicated Ms. Townsend was shot multiple times.

Sotomayor has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking.