Arrest Made in Theft of Over $4,800 in Merchandise from Wal-Mart

A Union City man has been arrested for the reported theft of over $4,800 in merchandise from Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

72 year old Lindsey Keith Tays, of Mockingbird Drive, was taken into custody on May 7th on charges of theft of property over $1,000.

Wal-Mart security officials told Union City police about an ongoing theft from the store by Tays, who was observed on surveillance video skip-scanning merchandise.

Reports said the shoplifting occurred between February 2nd and April 20th of this year, with between 65 to 68 occurrences of theft.

Store officials told police the stolen items included food and drink, clothes, household goods and random merchandise.