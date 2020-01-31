An arrest has been made in connection with purse snatchings at Wal-Mart in Union City.

Officers arrested Jesse Scot, of Humboldt, in connection with incidents that were reported on January 26th, 27th and 28th.

On these days, Union City police reports said Scott stole, or attempted to steal, purses from customers who were shopping in the store.

The Union City Police Department still reminds citizens to always pay attention to their surroundings and never leave personnel items unattended when in any public place.