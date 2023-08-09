Arrest Made in Vandalism at Buddy’s Wrecker Service in Union City

A Union City man was arrested and charged after a vehicle was vandalized at Buddy’s Wrecker Service, on Barham Road.

Union City police reports said 42 year old Lucas James, of South Red McCorkle Road, was taken into custody on charges of vandalism and driving under the influence.

Reports said an employee observed James intentionally vandalizing a 2017 Kenworth wrecker, belonging to Buddy’s Wrecker Service, by keying two body panels.

Investigations showed the keying caused damage to the paint and graphics, estimated at between $1,000 and $3,000.

Police reports said James was upset about a wrecker bill, after the Obion County Sheriff’s Office had his vehicle towed.

He was arrested at the wrecker service location.