A 16-year old juvenile has been charged with the theft of weapons from a home in Wingo.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports said a Wingo resident reported the home burglary on Sunday afternoon, with two guns taken.

Following witness reports of a white male riding a dirt bike near the burglarized home, an investigation by Graves County detectives led to warrants for a Pilot Oak location.

A weapon stolen from the home was located, along with the white dirt bike, and the 16-year old was charged with first degree burglary, two counts of theft of firearms and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

During the Pilot Oak search, Sheriff’s reports also said 24 year old Frank Trent was taken into custody after an altercation with detectives.

Trent was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.