Arrest Made in Woodland Mills Vehicle Burglaries

A man being held on house arrest for theft and burglary, has now been charged with crimes in Woodland Mills.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 18 year old Cole Leslie Tucker was arrested this week, after a spree of vehicle break-ins in Woodland Mills.

Reports said sheriff’s deputies responded to three different homes on Monday morning, where purses and contents were taken from their vehicles.

Tucker was determined as a suspect, following home security camera footage.

A search warrant at Tucker’s residence led to his arrest on four counts of burglary, and the recovery of contents belonging to each victim.

He was arraigned in Obion County General Sessions Court on Thursday morning and will be held without bond pending his next court appearance on October 12th.