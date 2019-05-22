A Calloway County man was arrested Wednesday on child sex charges.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 51 year old Corey Ray Hubbs, of Murray, on charges related to distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Hubbs was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

State Police say the investigation began after discovering the suspect sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to the forensic laboratory for examination.

Hubbs is currently charged with twenty-two counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense.

Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.