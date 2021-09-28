Arrest Warrant Issued for Union City Man

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Union City man following his threats with a firearm.

Union City police reports said a warrant for aggravated assault was issued for 27 year old Antwon Cotton, of South Sixth Street.

Reports said 52 year old Keith Andrea Pettigrew told officers that Cotton came to his Fourth Street residence, wanting $250 that was owed to him.

When unable to pay the money, Pettigrew said Cotton became irate and pulled out a handgun.

In fear for his safety, Pettigrew came to the police station to report the incident.