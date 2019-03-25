A Union City man, who became uncooperative after being taken to the Obion County Jail early Monday morning, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Sheriff Karl Jackson said at 1:44 this morning, Union City police arrived at the Obion County Law Enforcement Complex with 37 year old Sterling Lapree Higgins.

Sheriff Jackson said Higgins was uncooperative with the arresting officer and jail staff, to the point that he assaulted the staff members.

After being subdued, EMS officials were contacted for medical assistance and Higgins was then transferred to Baptist Memorial in Union City.

Sheriff Jackson said at 2:52, the Sheriff’s Department was notified that Higgins had been pronounced as deceased.

An autopsy was ordered by the county coroner, and Higgins was transported to Memphis.

Sheriff Jackson said according to the emergency room doctor, no apparent injuries were seen on Higgins, and an investigation is still underway.

District Attorney Tommy Thomas and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been contacted for assistance in the investigation.