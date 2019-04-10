An investigation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two people in connection with the theft of a trailer and motorcycles.

Sheriff’s reports indicate the investigation was ongoing into the January theft of a trailer reported by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and motorcycles stolen in Obion County in March.

53 year old Jeffrey Lynn Vaughn, of Dyersburg, and 40 year old Ricky Dewayne Smith, of Obion, have each been taken into custody on charges of two counts of theft of property over $1,000.

Sheriff’s reports said the 18-foot Hughes trailer was stolen on January 25 and recovered in Hornbeak on January 29th.

The motorcycle thefts occurred on March 14th on R. Calloway Road in Obion County, according to the report.