Arrests in Henderson County attempted murder investigation

Five people have been indicted on multiple charges in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Henderson County.

TBI Public Information Officer Keli McAlister says on March 20th, TBI agents and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigators were made aware of an attack on an individual at home in the 1900 block of Blue Goose Road in Huron.

During the investigation, 25-year-old Ronnie L. Williams, of Lexington; 20-year-old Matthew D. Jones, of Reagan; 25-year-old Brett M. Catoe, of Huron; and 26-year-old Angela M. Hughes, of Lexington were determined by investigators as being responsible for the attack.

A search warrant was executed for the home in Huron and investigators arrested 27-year-old Ladonte Cook for Possession of Meth with Intent to Sale and Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Stolen Property. He remains in custody and is being held without bond.

During a search of Williams’ home in the 40 block of Lakeview Park Cove, he was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sale and Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Earlier this week, a Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Williams, Jones, Catoe, and Hughes with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Enhanced Punishment for Criminal Gang Offense. Hughes is facing an additional charge of Simple Possession of Marijuana.

All four are being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail.

“This investigation has resulted in the broad range of criminal charges including alleged gang violence, theft, and drug trafficking,” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. “Our relationship and teamwork with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to make Henderson County safer.”

“My office along with our local and state law enforcement partners are dedicated to continuing to fight the scourge of illegal drugs and the violence that goes hand-in-hand with them,” said District Attorney General Jody Pickens. “This investigation and the indictments that stem from it stand as examples of what can be accomplished when law enforcement works together to achieve a common goal. I am grateful for the work of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in putting this case together.”

“These indictments and arrests highlight the ever-present connection between drugs and violence in our communities,” said TBI Drug Investigation Division Assistant Director Darryl Richardson. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and their commitment to curbing drug activity and making our state a safer place for all of us.”

McAlister says this remains an active and ongoing investigation with more arrests possible.