Jackson Police have announced the arrests of multiple subjects involved in shooting cases in the city since July 23rd.

Three known gang members were taken into custody for the shooting that occurred last Tuesday on Griffin Street.

25 year old John Ferrell, 18 year old Jacobe Snipes and 28 year old Charles Key Jr. have each been charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

These charges come after officers responded to a house that had received multiple gun shots on Griffin Street.

Jackson police have also arrested and charged a sixteen year old juvenile for a homicide that occurred Saturday on Cinnamon Drive.

Officers responded to a shots fired call, where one person was deceased and another suffering from gun shot wounds.

The teenager was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder, and attempted first degree murder.