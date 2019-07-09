Two people from Tennessee were arrested on felony charges, after merchandise was taken from the Fulton Wal-Mart store.

Reports said an Asset Protection employee called police, after a man and woman, with a past history of theft, were spotted in the store.

Before officers arrived, reports said the female was seen pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise from the store without paying.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a truck carrying the female, who was identified as 26 year old Laquita Taylor, of Ripley.

Ms. Taylor, and the driver, 42 year old Shannon Singleton of Brownsville, were charged with third degree burglary, and shoplifting of more than $500 but less than $10,000.

In the vehicle, officers located two stolen surveillance systems and two air fryers, which were valued at just over $800.

Reports said the 2014 Dodge Ram truck used in the theft was also seized by the police department.