Arrests made in multi-agency human trafficking operation in McNairy County

An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Selmer Police Department, Adamsville Police Department, Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, Department of Human Services – Homeland Security Investigations, and in cooperation with the Office of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson has resulted in the arrest of six individuals and one citation.

Over a two-day period beginning on July 14th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in West Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested six individuals, five of whom were booked into the McNairy County Jail.

One individual was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Mississippi and is not listed here. A seventh individual was cited in lieu of arrest.

• Jonathan Jarmon (DOB: 12/12/75), Brownsville, TN: Two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, $75,000 bond

• James Johnson (DOB: 2/14/73), Whiteville, TN: Two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, $75,000 bond

• Sara McCants (DOB: 12/01/90), Corinth, MS: Promoting Prostitution, $25,000 bond

• Jason Parker (DOB: 2/16/77), Middleton, TN: One count of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, $75,000 bond

• Kenneth Pollard (DOB: 4/12/76), Corinth, MS: Two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, $75,000 bond

• Gregory Waters (DOB: 7/4/59), Savannah, TN: Cited for Patronizing Prostitution

This is the sixth undercover operation of this nature in 2022 resulting in almost 60 arrests.