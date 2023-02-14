Arrests Made in Undercover Drug Operation in Crockett County

An undercover drug operation in Crockett County has resulted in several arrests on multiple charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the operation was titled “Operation Snowstorm”, and targeted on illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine.

Between July and September of 2022, agents and investigators conducted controlled purchases, surveillance and research.

Following the operation, the Crockett County Grand Jury returned indictments charging eight individuals from the investigation.

Seven of those taken into custody were from Bells, with one person from Alamo.

Six of those arrested were charged with possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, deliver or sale, while one arrest was made for two counts of aggravated child abuse and another arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reports also said the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office made an additional 13 arrests on charges that involved methamphetamine, cocaine and firearms.