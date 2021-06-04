Arrests Made in Undercover Drug Operation in Union City

An undercover investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division, and the Union City Police Department, has resulted in multiple arrests.

TBI reports said the undercover operation focused on the sale of illicit drugs, including Fentanyl.

The investigation began in February of 2020, and included controlled purchases and surveillance in Union City.

On Tuesday, the Obion County Grand Jury returned indictments charging more than two dozen people with multiple drug-related counts.

On Thursday, TBI agents, along with law enforcement officers with the Union City Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, located and arrested 15 of those individuals.

Charges against those taken into custody included the sale of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The names and charges issued against those arrested have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.