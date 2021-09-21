Arson Arrest in Hickman Following Residential Fire

A residential fire in Hickman has resulted in charges being issued.

Fire Chief John Amberg told Thunderbolt News that firefighters were called just after 4:15 Sunday morning to 1108 Union City Highway.(AUDIO)

While at the scene, Hickman police were informed that a resident of the home, 47 year old Kristie Chapman of New Hampshire, had admitted to pouring gasoline inside the structure before it burned.

Police took Ms. Chapman into custody and charged her with first degree arson, along with charges of being a fugitive from another state, failure to appear and violation of condition of a release from jail.