The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was called Saturday to Fisher Boulevard, in the Reidland area, to investigate a fire that was alleged to have been intentionally set inside of a bedroom of an apartment.

During the investigation, deputies and detectives gathered information from witnesses indicating that 28 year old Jonathon Owen had set fire to items inside of the apartment after a dispute with a roommate and family members.

Owen was located near the residence shortly after the call to law enforcement, and was interviewed by detectives concerning his involvement in the incident.

Following the investigation, Owen was arrested for first degree arson, along with eight counts of wanton endangerment.

Sheriff’s reports said the case is still under investigation and further charges may be forthcoming.