Warrants have been issued for a Union City man following a domestic incident on South Sunswept Drive.

Union City police reports said officers were called just after 9:30 on Monday night, and spoke with 38 year old Brandi Prude.

Ms. Prude said she and her boyfriend, 60 year old Jerry Talley, became involved in a heated argument after she made him move from the residence.

Following the argument, reports said Talley poured lighter fluid on top, and on the inside, of Ms. Prude’s 2011 Ford Escape.

Ms. Prude told officers that Talley then threw something inside the vehicle.

Officers reported smoke inside the car, with the smell of the lighter fluid present.

The police report said Talley left the scene in a 2011 Cadillac, and may have been enroute to Jackson.

Warrants for arson and domestic assault were issued.