Discovery Park of America will welcome and introduce their newest “Artist Showcase” winner on Thursday.

A wine and cheese reception for Larry Richardson, of Clarksville, will take place at the park at 5:30.

Richardson is also an author and former native of Western Kentucky, who uses oil, watercolor and acrylic to capture memories and moments in history on canvass.

He is retired from his career with Ducks Unlimited, the Tennessee Wildlife Agency and Tennessee Parks.

This year, Discovery Park will also feature a first, with “Interview With the Artist” will take place at 6:00 by new CEO Scott Williams.

Richardson’s paintings will be on display beginning Thursday, thru March 31st, with prints available to purchase at the reception.