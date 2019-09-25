Discovery Park of America will be the host of the “Southern Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival” this weekend.

Over 30 authentic craftsmen will be set up inside of Discovery Center, where they will display and sell their items to the public.

The day will also include bluegrass and gospel music on the grounds, with Jargon playing in the Settlement and The Graves will play in the chapel.

Polly Brasher, with Discovery Park, said the list of vendors is still growing and includes items such as paintings, pottery, crochet, wood turning and lap quilting.