A Michigan man was arrested in McCracken County after assaulting a referee following a basketball game.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to the Sports Plex on Saturday morning, after the report of a disagreement between a referee and a coach.

The report said 40 year old Kenyon Menifield, of Flint, punched the referee, knocking him unconscious and causing minor injuries.

Menifield fled the scene, but was later located at a hotel and taken into custody.

The AAU coach was charged with a Class-A misdemeanor charge of assault of a sports official.