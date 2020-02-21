Obion County’s Assessor of Property says cost sharing for reappraisal of property is required by Tennessee law.

Recent letters issued to local municipalities, with the amount each now owes for the 2018 reappraisal, has drawn some harsh reactions.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, County Assessor Judy Smith explained why the notifications were issued.

Ms. Smith said her intentions of sending the letters in February was to allow adequate time to each city to prepare.

Ms. Smith said records in the Trustees office shows local cities had paid the reappraisal fees in past years, until a decision was made by the county commission.

Due to a late vote for cost sharing by County Commissioners, Ms. Smith said each municipality will only be required to pay of portion of the amount.

Of the ten cities who now owe three year payments, Union City is listed at over $90,000, followed by South Fulton almost $23,000 and Troy and Obion at over $13,000.