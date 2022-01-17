Several area high school teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press boys and girls basketball prep polls.

Tennessee Boys Prep Polls

Division I – Class 4A

1. Beech (11) 21-0

2. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 21-1

3. Bartlett (1) 16-6

4. Cane Ridge 11-6

5. Memphis East 9-2

6. Whitehaven 13-1

7. Bearden 13-5

8. Dobyns-Bennett 17-4

9. Lebanon 16-4

10. Green Hill 14-2

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (8) 12-2

2. Greeneville (3) 12-5

3. Clinton 16-2

4. Greenbrier (1) 15-1

5. Grainger 16-2

6. Fulton 13-3

7. Jackson North Side 11-2

8. Obion Central 13-3

9. Lincoln County 13-3

10. Dyersburg 12-4

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (12) 15-2

2. Fairview 13-3

3. Power Center Academy High School 8-2

4. Smith County 14-4

5. Camden 14-3

6. Jackson County 11-4

7. Summertown 14-5

8. Scotts Hill 10-2

9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 16-4

10. Pearl-Cohn 9-6

Division I – Class 1A

1. Pickett County (7) 15-3

2. Middleton (3) 11-1

3. MAHS (1) 9-2

4. Clay County (1) 10-4

5. North Greene 18-3

6. Santa Fe 12-3

7. Peabody 12-5

8. Hampton 12-4

9. West Carroll 9-3

10. Lake County 7-3

Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

Division I – Class 4A

1. Blackman (7) 14-0

2. Cookeville (2) 19-0

3. Bearden (1) 17-3

4. Bradley Central 15-2

5. Bartlett (2) 16-4

6. Coffee County 16-3

7. Farragut 14-5

8. Arlington 15-3

9. Lebanon 15-4

10. Heritage 16-3

Division I – Class 3A

1. Page (11) 17-1

2. Livingston Academy (1) 16-2

3. Jackson South Side 13-2

4. Grainger 15-4

5. Upperman 15-3

6. Greeneville 15-4

7. South Gibson 16-3

8. White County 15-4

9. Seymour 16-3

10. Hardin County 10-2

Division I – Class 2A

1. Loretto (12) 16-0

2. Gibson County 19-1

3. Westview 16-2

4. McMinn Central 14-3

5. Summertown 17-2 67 4

6. East Nashville 13-1

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-4

8. Westmoreland 14-3

9. York Institute 10-4

10. Stewart County 12-5

Division I – Class 1A

1. McKenzie (12) 14-1

2. Pickett County 15-3

3. Clay County 12-3

4. Clarkrange 14-5

5. Gleason 15-4

6. Huntland 14-4

7. Wayne County 17-4

8. Unaka 16-4

9. Red Boiling Springs 13-5

10. Sunbright 17-4

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.