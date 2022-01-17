Associated Press boys and girls basketball prep polls
Several area high school teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press boys and girls basketball prep polls.
Tennessee Boys Prep Polls
Division I – Class 4A
1. Beech (11) 21-0
2. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 21-1
3. Bartlett (1) 16-6
4. Cane Ridge 11-6
5. Memphis East 9-2
6. Whitehaven 13-1
7. Bearden 13-5
8. Dobyns-Bennett 17-4
9. Lebanon 16-4
10. Green Hill 14-2
Division I – Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side (8) 12-2
2. Greeneville (3) 12-5
3. Clinton 16-2
4. Greenbrier (1) 15-1
5. Grainger 16-2
6. Fulton 13-3
7. Jackson North Side 11-2
8. Obion Central 13-3
9. Lincoln County 13-3
10. Dyersburg 12-4
Division I – Class 2A
1. East Nashville (12) 15-2
2. Fairview 13-3
3. Power Center Academy High School 8-2
4. Smith County 14-4
5. Camden 14-3
6. Jackson County 11-4
7. Summertown 14-5
8. Scotts Hill 10-2
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 16-4
10. Pearl-Cohn 9-6
Division I – Class 1A
1. Pickett County (7) 15-3
2. Middleton (3) 11-1
3. MAHS (1) 9-2
4. Clay County (1) 10-4
5. North Greene 18-3
6. Santa Fe 12-3
7. Peabody 12-5
8. Hampton 12-4
9. West Carroll 9-3
10. Lake County 7-3
Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls
Division I – Class 4A
1. Blackman (7) 14-0
2. Cookeville (2) 19-0
3. Bearden (1) 17-3
4. Bradley Central 15-2
5. Bartlett (2) 16-4
6. Coffee County 16-3
7. Farragut 14-5
8. Arlington 15-3
9. Lebanon 15-4
10. Heritage 16-3
Division I – Class 3A
1. Page (11) 17-1
2. Livingston Academy (1) 16-2
3. Jackson South Side 13-2
4. Grainger 15-4
5. Upperman 15-3
6. Greeneville 15-4
7. South Gibson 16-3
8. White County 15-4
9. Seymour 16-3
10. Hardin County 10-2
Division I – Class 2A
1. Loretto (12) 16-0
2. Gibson County 19-1
3. Westview 16-2
4. McMinn Central 14-3
5. Summertown 17-2 67 4
6. East Nashville 13-1
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-4
8. Westmoreland 14-3
9. York Institute 10-4
10. Stewart County 12-5
Division I – Class 1A
1. McKenzie (12) 14-1
2. Pickett County 15-3
3. Clay County 12-3
4. Clarkrange 14-5
5. Gleason 15-4
6. Huntland 14-4
7. Wayne County 17-4
8. Unaka 16-4
9. Red Boiling Springs 13-5
10. Sunbright 17-4
WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.