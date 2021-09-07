Associated Press Tennessee Football Prep Polls
Several local teams are ranked in this week’s AP Tennessee Football Prep Polls.
Class 6A
1. Oakland 3-0
2. Maryville 3-0
3. Riverdale 3-0
4. Summit 3-0
5. Bradley Central 3-0
6. Germantown 2-1
7. Ravenwood 2-1
8. Dobyns Bennet 3-0
9. Whitehaven 2-1
10. Hendersonville 2-1
Class 5A
1. Knoxville West 3-0
2. Mt. Juliet 3-0
3. Powell 3-0
4. Page 3-0
5. Memphis Central 3-0
6. Henry County 1-2
(tie) Walker Valley 2-1
8. Springfield 3-0
9. David Crockett 2-1
10. Knoxville Central 1-2
Class 4A
1. Greeneville 3-0
2. Tullahoma 3-0
3. Elizabethton 1-1
4. Pearl-Cohn 3-0
5. South Doyle 3-0
6. Haywood County 2-0
7. Upperman 3-0
8. Marshall County 3-0
9. Hardin County 3-0
10. Montgomery Central 3-0
Class 3A
1. Alcoa 3-0
2. Covington 3-0
3. Loudon 3-0
4. Giles County 3-0
5. East Nashville 2-1
6. Fairview 2-1
7. Kingston 3-0
8. Waverly 2-0
9. Unicoi County 3-0
10. Stewart County 2-1
Class 2A
1. Meigs County 2-0
2. Trousdale County 2-0
3. Hampton 2-0
4. Westview 2-1
5. MAHS 3-0
6. Huntingdon 2-1
(tie) Riverside 3-0
8. Marion County 2-0
9. Forrest 2-1
10. Watertown 1-2
Class 1A
1. Peabody 3-0
2. Fayetteville 3-0
3. South Pittsburg 2-0
4. McKenzie 3-0
5. Cornersville 3-0
6. Cloudland 3-0
7. Coalfield 3-0
8. Gordonsville 3-0
9. Dresden 2-1
10. Eagleville 2-1
WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.