Associated Press Tennessee Football Prep Polls

Several local teams are ranked in this week’s AP Tennessee Football Prep Polls.

Class 6A

1. Oakland 3-0

2. Maryville 3-0

3. Riverdale 3-0

4. Summit 3-0

5. Bradley Central 3-0

6. Germantown 2-1

7. Ravenwood 2-1

8. Dobyns Bennet 3-0

9. Whitehaven 2-1

10. Hendersonville 2-1

Class 5A

1. Knoxville West 3-0

2. Mt. Juliet 3-0

3. Powell 3-0

4. Page 3-0

5. Memphis Central 3-0

6. Henry County 1-2

(tie) Walker Valley 2-1

8. Springfield 3-0

9. David Crockett 2-1

10. Knoxville Central 1-2

Class 4A

1. Greeneville 3-0

2. Tullahoma 3-0

3. Elizabethton 1-1

4. Pearl-Cohn 3-0

5. South Doyle 3-0

6. Haywood County 2-0

7. Upperman 3-0

8. Marshall County 3-0

9. Hardin County 3-0

10. Montgomery Central 3-0

Class 3A

1. Alcoa 3-0

2. Covington 3-0

3. Loudon 3-0

4. Giles County 3-0

5. East Nashville 2-1

6. Fairview 2-1

7. Kingston 3-0

8. Waverly 2-0

9. Unicoi County 3-0

10. Stewart County 2-1

Class 2A

1. Meigs County 2-0

2. Trousdale County 2-0

3. Hampton 2-0

4. Westview 2-1

5. MAHS 3-0

6. Huntingdon 2-1

(tie) Riverside 3-0

8. Marion County 2-0

9. Forrest 2-1

10. Watertown 1-2

Class 1A

1. Peabody 3-0

2. Fayetteville 3-0

3. South Pittsburg 2-0

4. McKenzie 3-0

5. Cornersville 3-0

6. Cloudland 3-0

7. Coalfield 3-0

8. Gordonsville 3-0

9. Dresden 2-1

10. Eagleville 2-1

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.