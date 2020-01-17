Discovery Park of America will officially open their newest exhibit to the public Friday.

“Astronaut” will allow guests to explore the physical and mental challenges involved in space exploration, while also allowing them to discover what life is like outside Earth’s atmosphere.

The exhibit will also feature 26 different stations that demonstrate how life is lived in space with zero gravity.

Tickets to the exhibit are $6.95, in addition to regular admission, with a special price of $4.95 to students who attend in groups.