At least 10 killed in Middle Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing

At least 10 people are dead and dozens missing after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee, with the record-shattering rainfall also washing away homes and rural roads.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says more than 30 people have been reported missing. Davis says two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father.

The town of McEwen was pummeled with 17 inches of rain in less than a day. McEwen is about 50 miles west of Nashville.

Power outages and other communications disruptions have further hampered rescue crews.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated its emergency operations center.